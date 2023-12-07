News you can trust since 1948
Here's what League One would look like if games only lasted 60 minutes and where Peterborough United, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Stevenage and Derby County would sit in the table - picture gallery

Games can generally be won or lost in the closing stages when matches become stretched and legs tire.
Published 7th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

In the actual League One table Posh are set for a thrilling promotion challenge.

But what would the table look like if the ref blew for full-time after just 60 minutes?

Here are the answers thanks to our friends at transfermarkt.co.uk

20 11 5 4 18:11 7 38

1. Stevenage - 38pts

20 11 5 4 18:11 7 38 Photo: Catherine Ivill

18 10 7 1 25:9 16 37

2. Bolton Wanderers - 37pts

18 10 7 1 25:9 16 37 Photo: Pete Norton

19 10 7 2 24:10 14 37

3. Portsmouth - 37pts

19 10 7 2 24:10 14 37 Photo: Pete Norton

18 11 4 3 19:7 12 37

4. Oxford United - 37pts

18 11 4 3 19:7 12 37 Photo: Catherine Ivill

