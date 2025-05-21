Here's what happened to the Peterborough United promotion heroes of the 1999-2000 season

1 . MARK TYLER

The most consistent of Posh goalkeepers was brilliant at Wembley, particularly in the first-half when his team struggled to get going. Stayed at Posh for another nine years before he was let go by rookie boss Darren Ferguson. He spent seven seasons at Luton Town before returning to Posh as player/goalkeeping coach. Managed to get his total Posh appearances up to 494 the second highest total in the club's history before retiring. He was also an unused substitute 161 times. Left Posh two years ago and is now a landscape gardener. Photo: Joe Dent