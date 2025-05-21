Here's what happened to the Peterborough United promotion heroes of the 1999-2000 season

Manager Barry Fry often describes the 1-0 Posh win as ‘the forgotten final’ which isn’t quite true as the club mark the occasion every five years with features and interviews. They are planning to do so again for the 25th anniversary.
Promotion that season was one of the biggest achievements in Posh history as the previous nine months had been turbulent with the sacking of highly-regarded coach Paul Ashworth and the sale of the two club’s two best players in Simon Davies and Matthew Etherington for a combined £1.2 million to Spurs just a day after a club record 5-0 home defeat at the hands of Rotherham United on Boxing Day.
Ashworth threatened to sue the club, but results improved considerably when experienced coach Wayne Turner arrived at Posh to assist manager Fry.
Posh somehow managed to finish fifth in the table before beating Barnet 5-1 on aggregate in the play-off semi-final helped by the greatest hat-trick of all-time for David Farrell in the second leg at London Road.
That led to a final against an expensively-assembled Darlington side which was settled by a late Andy Clarke goal.
Here’s what happened to those Posh play-off heroes after that game….
1. MARK TYLER
The most consistent of Posh goalkeepers was brilliant at Wembley, particularly in the first-half when his team struggled to get going. Stayed at Posh for another nine years before he was let go by rookie boss Darren Ferguson. He spent seven seasons at Luton Town before returning to Posh as player/goalkeeping coach. Managed to get his total Posh appearances up to 494 the second highest total in the club's history before retiring. He was also an unused substitute 161 times. Left Posh two years ago and is now a landscape gardener. Photo: Joe Dent
2. RICHARD SCOTT
'Bully' was converted to a right-back after being signed from Shrewsbury Town as a midfielder. He made a terrific late block to thwart a possible Darlington equaliser at Wembley. Scott lost his place for much of the following season and left in July 2001 to join non-league Telford United. He came back to Posh for a short spell in 2002 before leaving again for Stevenage. Scott managed 110 Posh appearances and scored 8 goals. Ran football schools locally for a while and also managed Spalding United. He gained a UEFA B coaching licence. Photo: PT
3. ADAM DRURY
Widely recognised as the greatest Posh left-back until Harrison Burrows emerged. The Academy graduate picked up a shoulder injury at Wembley and didn't come out for the second-half. Went on to have an outstanding career at Norwich City which included Premier League appearances before finishing off at Leeds United and Bradford City. Involved with non-league side Wroxham as assistant manager for many years and now a Norwich City community ambassador. Made close to 575 senior appearances, 176 of them for Posh (2 goals). Photo: David Lowndes
4. ANDY EDWARDS
Captain Andy 'Eagle' Edwards is pictured lifting the Division Three play-off trophy at Wembley. A wonderfully consistent centre-back who made 316 Posh appearances (11 goals) before playing for Rushden & Diamonds, Southend, Grays Athletic and Aldershot. Edwards is now a highly-valued coach within the England youth set up after a brief spell managing Leyton Orient. Photo: Action Images