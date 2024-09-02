Here's our best fans pictures as Peterborough United slip to defeat against Wrexham
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Jack Marriott came back to haunt Posh after scoring in Wrexham’s 2-0 win against his former club at the weekend.
It was a second league defeat for Posh who dropped down to 11th in the early League One table.
Our match photographer David Lowndes was on hand to take these pictures of just some of the Posh fans who were there.
Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
You can get plenty of reaction to the result, as well as plenty more Posh news and views, here.
1. Posh 0 Wrexham 2
Peterborough United fans watch as their side are beaten at home to Wrexham. Photo: David Lowndes
2. Posh 0 Wrexham 2
Peterborough United fans watch as their side are beaten at home to Wrexham. Photo: David Lowndes
3. Posh 0 Wrexham 2
Posh v Wrexham fans gallery Photo: David Lowndes
4. Posh 0 Wrexham 2
Peterborough United fans watch as their side are beaten at home to Wrexham. Photo: David Lowndes
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.