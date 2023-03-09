News you can trust since 1948
Here's how many minutes Peterborough United's key players have played this season

As well as being top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris is also the man who has played the most minutes for Peterborough United this season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

Clarke-Harris has clocked up 2,923 minutes after playing starting 33 games and one sub appearance.

He leads Jack Taylor, who has played 2,757 minutes from 32 games.

The stats have been supplied by the whoscored.com website which lists the leading minute men across League One.

Here are the main men for Posh this season in terms of time played.

2,923

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris

Photo: Mark Thompson

2,757

2. Jack Taylor

Photo: Joe Dent

2,641

3. Frankie Kent

Photo: David Rogers

2,551

4. Ronnie Edwards

Photo: David Rogers

