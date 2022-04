But there is plenty of optimism to believe that Posh – who have played eight of the last ten season’s at League One level – can bounce straight back.

In fact as this table shows United are rated as one of the best sides at that level over the past decade.

1. Milton Keynes Dons - 599 pts Milton Keynes Dons 405 166 101 138 104 599 Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. Peterborough United - 545 pts Peterborough United 359 157 74 128 101 545 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Gillingham - 503 pts Gillingham 402 129 116 157 -62 503 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Shrewsbury Town - 488 pts Shrewsbury Town 404 122 122 160 -70 488 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales