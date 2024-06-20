Mo Eisa joined Peterborough United from Bristol City for a fee thought to be £1.3m in 2019/20.Mo Eisa joined Peterborough United from Bristol City for a fee thought to be £1.3m in 2019/20.
Here's EVERY League One club's record transfer fee, including £17.5m, £10m, £7.8m, £7m and £7.5m deals for Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Reading, Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Jun 2024, 07:00 BST
League One clubs are working hard to revamp their squads – be it for promotion pushes or to try and beat the drop.

Cash will most certainly be splashed but not like in days gone by.

Most clubs are unlikely to break the level of their current record signings with eight of the league’s 24 clubs having played top flight football.

But how would the League One table look if it was based only on each club’s record signing, and who would be going up and down?

Here we have the answers. (The figures are sourced from the www.transfermarkt.co.uk website as well as reliable club websites and are accurate to the best of our knowledge)

Terence Kongolo signed for £17.5m from AS Monaco in the January window in 2018.

1. Huddersfield Town - £17.5m

Terence Kongolo signed for £17.5m from AS Monaco in the January window in 2018. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Bolton Wanderers signed Johan Elmander from Toulouse for £10.9m on 1st July 2008.

2. Bolton Wanderers - £10.9m

Bolton Wanderers signed Johan Elmander from Toulouse for £10.9m on 1st July 2008. Photo: Michael Steele

Birmingham City signed Emile Heskey from Liverpool in the 2004/05 season for £7.88m.

3. Birmingham City - £7.88m

Birmingham City signed Emile Heskey from Liverpool in the 2004/05 season for £7.88m. Photo: Stu Forster

Reading signed George Pușcaș for £7,5m from Inter Milan in August 2019.

4. Reading - £7,5m

Reading signed George Pușcaș for £7,5m from Inter Milan in August 2019. Photo: Clive Mason

