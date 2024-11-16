Peterborough United held on after a late fightback to claim the win over Bristol Rovers.Peterborough United held on after a late fightback to claim the win over Bristol Rovers.
Here's a whopping 75 pictures of Peterborough United fans watching a 2024 to remember

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Nov 2024, 07:00 GMT
It’s been a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for Posh fans during 2024.

Posh saw their promotion dreams ended with another play-off semi-final defeat, before the fans watched a number of the club’s best players move on to pastures new.

So far this season it’s been a mix of defeats and wins, with the 6-1 drubbing of Cambridge one of the highlights.

But, whatever the result, the boys have had great support from the stands this season.

Here are just some of the fans who have watched the journey unfold, captured through the lens of our man David Lowndes and Posh club photographer Joe Dent.

Peterborough United fans watch their play-off semi-final defeat at home to Oxford United.

1. Posh 1 Oxford 1 (Agg 1-2)

Peterborough United fans watch their play-off semi-final defeat at home to Oxford United. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
