The point leaves Posh six points clear of the relegation places after Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers, Mansfield Town and Northampton Town were all unable to pick up a win.

Posh travel to Barnsley on Easter Monday as they look to officially secure their place in next season’s League One.

Here are just some of the fans who saw Posh battle for a point, through the eyes on David Lowndes.

1 . Posh 1 Stockport 1 Peterborough United picked up a good point against Stockport to edge closer to safety. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

