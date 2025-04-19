Peterborough United picked up a good point against Stockport to edge closer to safety.Peterborough United picked up a good point against Stockport to edge closer to safety.
Here's 68 Peterborough United fans pictures from the Good Friday draw with Stockport County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 19th Apr 2025, 12:15 BST
Posh kept Burton and Bristol Rovers at arms length after a solid point against promotion-chasing Stockport.

The point leaves Posh six points clear of the relegation places after Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers, Mansfield Town and Northampton Town were all unable to pick up a win.

Posh travel to Barnsley on Easter Monday as they look to officially secure their place in next season’s League One.

Here are just some of the fans who saw Posh battle for a point, through the eyes on David Lowndes.

1. Posh 1 Stockport 1

2. Posh 1 Stockport 1

3. Posh 1 Stockport 1

4. Posh 1 Stockport 1

