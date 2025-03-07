These Posh fans are pictured during the pre-season friendly at Bedford Town on 10th July 2021.placeholder image
These Posh fans are pictured during the pre-season friendly at Bedford Town on 10th July 2021.

Here's 55 heart-warming pictures of Peterborough United fans watching their side over the last four years

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 7th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 14:49 BST
Posh fans have been magnificent down the years.

They have followed the side through good and bad days up and down the line to play their part.

Here we pay tribute to that fantastic support in this picture gallery over the last four seasons.

We have pics from a pre-season friendly at Bedford Town on 10th July 2021 and fans ahead of the EFL Cup game with Plymouth on 10th August 2021.

There’s plenty of pics from league games, including Bolton, Fleetwood, Northampton, Derby and Birmingham.

No galllery would be complete without a mention of two Wembley wins – and how could we forget victory over Cambridge?

Take a look and see how many of your friends and family feature.

For the latest Posh news, visit our website daily.

Peterborough United fans are pictured ahead of the EFL Cup game with Plymouth on 10th August 2021.

1. Posh v Plymouth

Peterborough United fans are pictured ahead of the EFL Cup game with Plymouth on 10th August 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

