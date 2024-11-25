Peterborough United fans saw their side beaten at home for the first time since August.Peterborough United fans saw their side beaten at home for the first time since August.
Peterborough United fans saw their side beaten at home for the first time since August.

Here's 44 pictures of Peterborough United fans watching the defeat to Reading - see if you feature

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST
Posh slipped to their first home defeat since August at the weekend.

Harvey Knibbs scored twice to give Reading a 2-0 goal cushion midway through the first half.

Emmanuel Fernandez scored deep into stoppage-time to give Posh faint hope, but it was just too little too late.

Our man David Lowndes was on hand to capture some of the fans who there in this gallery. Take a look and see who you know.

And get the latest Posh news each day over on our website.

Peterborough United fans saw their side beaten at home for the first time since August.

1. Posh 1 Reading 2

Peterborough United fans saw their side beaten at home for the first time since August. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans saw their side beaten at home for the first time since August.

2. Posh 1 Reading 2

Peterborough United fans saw their side beaten at home for the first time since August. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans saw their side beaten at home for the first time since August.

3. Posh 1 Reading 2

Peterborough United fans saw their side beaten at home for the first time since August. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans saw their side beaten at home for the first time since August.

4. Posh 1 Reading 2

Peterborough United fans saw their side beaten at home for the first time since August. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Reading
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice