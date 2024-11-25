Harvey Knibbs scored twice to give Reading a 2-0 goal cushion midway through the first half.

Emmanuel Fernandez scored deep into stoppage-time to give Posh faint hope, but it was just too little too late.

Our man David Lowndes was on hand to capture some of the fans who there in this gallery. Take a look and see who you know.

And get the latest Posh news each day over on our website.

Peterborough United fans saw their side beaten at home for the first time since August.

