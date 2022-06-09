Peterborough United fans enjoy a 2-0 win at Barnsley

Here's 20 pictures of Peterborough United fans backing their side at Coventry City and Barnsley

Our latest Posh fans gallery takes us back to the games last season against Coventry City and Barnsley.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 6:00 am
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 7:40 am

The game against Coventry was one to forget as Posh slipped to a 3-0 defeat thanks to a goal from Gustavo Hamer and a Viktor Gyokeres brace.

The trip to Oakwell was a tale of two Jacks, with goals from Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor securing a 2-0 win for Posh.

All pictures were taken by Joe Dent / www.theposh.com

1. Coventry City 3 Posh 0

Peterborough United fans watch the 3-0 defeat Coventry City last season.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. Coventry City 3 Posh 0

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

3. Coventry City 3 Posh 0

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

4. Coventry City 3 Posh 0

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

