Kai Corbett (pink) was stretchered off while playing for Posh Under 21s in Burnley, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The hosts won 4-0 after hitting Posh with three goals in 15 minutes either side of half-time.

It could have been worse for Posh, who gave a club debut to new right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell, as goalkeeper Fynn Talley made a couple of smart saves and Burnley's Tommy McDermott smacked a late penalty against a post after a handball offence.

Posh competed well early on, but created very little. Joe Ashton came close to opening the scoring for Burnley, but headed a 10th minute corner before Talley did well to deny Joe Bevan and Tommy McDermott.

Posh gave a club debut to Vontae Daley-Campbell. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Mikey O’Neill opened the scoring from close range in the 26th minute before Will Hugill doubled Burnley’s lead in the seventh minute of injury time – time added on after Posh forward Kai Corbett was stretchered off.

Bevan scored on 50 and 58 minutes to complete the scoring with Posh rarely threatening to claim even a consolation goal.

Posh have won just four of 19 Under 21 league games so far this season. They are next in action at home against Barnsley on Tuesday, February 27.