Heavy defeat and a player stretchered off as Peterborough United Under 21s slump to heavy defeat
The hosts won 4-0 after hitting Posh with three goals in 15 minutes either side of half-time.
It could have been worse for Posh, who gave a club debut to new right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell, as goalkeeper Fynn Talley made a couple of smart saves and Burnley's Tommy McDermott smacked a late penalty against a post after a handball offence.
Posh competed well early on, but created very little. Joe Ashton came close to opening the scoring for Burnley, but headed a 10th minute corner before Talley did well to deny Joe Bevan and Tommy McDermott.
Mikey O’Neill opened the scoring from close range in the 26th minute before Will Hugill doubled Burnley’s lead in the seventh minute of injury time – time added on after Posh forward Kai Corbett was stretchered off.
Bevan scored on 50 and 58 minutes to complete the scoring with Posh rarely threatening to claim even a consolation goal.
Posh have won just four of 19 Under 21 league games so far this season. They are next in action at home against Barnsley on Tuesday, February 27.
Posh: Talley, Daley-Campbell, Mills, Rose, Thomas, Van Lier, Chiha, Corbett, O’Brien-Brady. Kawa, Aderoju.