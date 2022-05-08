Have Peterborough United returned to Benda? And the ex-Posh stars celebrating titles, goals and play-off places

Steven Benda in action for Peterborough United.

The 23 year-old made a strong impression while on loan at Posh from Swansea earlier this year before his season was ended early by a broken finger.

Posh are understood to be seeking a new goalkeeper for next season and Benda topped a recent PT poll on which signings they would like the club to make in the summer.

Wages are likely to be a problem for a player set to leave Swansea, but last night Benda tweeted: ‘Hi, Posh fans. I just want to say thank you for your support this season. I felt really appreciated and enjoyed every minute playing for Peterborough. I’m sorry that i couldn’t help the team stay in this league, but I know the club will be back stronger. See you again.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Posh players will be heavily involved in the end of season play-offs. Centre-back Ryan Tafazolli scored in Wycombe’s first leg 2-0 win over MK Dons in a League One showdown on Thursday night. The second leg is tonight (Sunday, 6.30pm) when Conor Coventry is expected to start in MK’s midfield, but striker Mo Eisa is likely to miss out because of injury.

Alexc Pritchard, who played for Posh on that fateful Championship day at Crystal Palace in 2013, struck the crossbar in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in their first leg semi-final clash at the Stadium of Light. That second leg is at Hillsborough on Monday (7.45pm).

Harry Toffolo, who scored his third goal in three games from left wing-back in Huddersfield’s 2-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday, can expect to star in his side’s Championship semi-final play-off against shock qualifiers Luton Town.

And Louis Reed should be involved in Swindon Town’s League Two play-off semi-final against Port Vale.

Former on-loan Posh goalkeeper Luke McGee celebrated a League Two title with Forest Green after their 2-2 final day draw at Mansfield on Saturday.