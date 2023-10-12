Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Chairman Darragh MacAnthony teased Posh fans on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast about a ‘gem of a striker’ the club are committed to signing in January.

He didn’t disclose the identity, but he gave enough clues to send the club’s fanbase into detective mode.

MacAnthony said the mystery striker was 19 and had scored almost a goal a game for his non-league team this season.

The chairman also hinted the newboy was a powerhouse who had been spotted by his director of football Barry Fry.

And Posh fans quickly came up with Biggleswade forward Pemi Aderoju as the answer to the puzzle.

Aderoju played for Posh under 21s in their defeat at Sunderland on Monday.

He’s scored 12 goals in 12 games for Biggleswade FC of the Southern League Division One Central, a division below Stamford AFC, this season.

And Biggleswade manager Dave Northfield appears to have confirmed the transfer.

Northfield said: “Pemi is having a trial at Peterborough with a view to him signing for them in January and we have given him permission to play in their under 21 matches.

"It’s disappointing for us to lose him, but it’s all about a young player progressing. He’s been fabulous for us.