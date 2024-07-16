Posh players Cian Hayes (left) and Joel Randall celebrate a goal for the former at Spalding. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows will return to action in Saturday’s friendly against West Bromwich Albion...if he is still at the club.

Burrows has missed the first two friendlies of the summer, including Tuesday night’s 7-0 win at Spalding United, as Posh look to protect a valuable asset who is set for a big-money move to a higher division.

But Posh boss Darren Ferguson feels the 22 year-old now needs to build up his match fitness, just in case the proposed move to Championship side Sheffield United, or to any of several clubs interested in the reigning League One Player-of-the-Year, doesn’t happen.

The start of the EFL season is just three weeks away on Saturday. Sheffield United’s ability to pay transfer fees is compromised currently by a long-winded club takeover bid.

"The situation with Harrison is frustrating for him and me,” Ferguson admitted after a win at Spalding secured by goals from Jacob Wakeling (2), Cian Hayes (2), Hector Kyprianou, David Ajiboye and Joel Randall and which featured a performance rich in promise from 18 year-old centre-back George Nevett. “We are trying to protect him and the club as he is a valuable asset. He wanted to play at Spalding, but I felt it was too much of a risk. He will play on Saturday if nothing happens though as he needs to build his work up, and at the moment nothing is happening.

"The performance at Spalding was good. We played two different teams again for 45 minutes apiece. We were a little untidy at times in the first half when we tried to do things we didn’t have to do. I just told them to pass and move and we would have a comfortable night and we did play some good stuff. We scored seven, could have had more, and didn’t concede.

“Some of the goals were very good. Some of our transitions were very good so there was little to complain about. Jacob is a good finisher and his technique of shooting back across the goalkeeper is very effective. Cian was very aggressive with his running and he and Abraham Odoh are two good wingers who work very hard.

"George Nevett was outstanding. We knew he was great on the ball when we signed him. I like the way he takes an extra touch and stays calm as he brings the ball out, but first and foremost he is a good defender. He will head balls clear and cope with the physical stuff even though he is yet to grow fully into his body.

"Obviously we will have to step it up again on Saturday as we will be facing a top Championship side, but we are looking good.”

Posh are playing ‘The Baggies’ behind closed doors at St George’s Park.