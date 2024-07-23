Harrison Burrows has been in Sheffield as move to Bramall Lane nears completion
The Championship club are thought to have finally sealed the signature of the reigning League One player-of-the-year five weeks after the PT revealed Bramall Lane was his most likely destination.
The move was all but confirmed by sources in South Yorkshire and closer to home last weekend although comments by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony on national radio on Tuesday suggested other clubs still had a chance.
His comments prompted speculation Leeds United were trying to hijack the move, although the word from that club, hours after MacAnthony had spoken, was there was no interest at Elland Road in Burrows.
The PT understands Burrows was in Sheffield on Monday tying up loose ends.
The PT also understands the initial fee is around the £3 million mark with the same amount again due should Burrows and ‘The Blades’ be successful over the length of the player’s contract.
Burrows has been at Posh since the age of nine and enjoyed an outstanding 2023-24 season when he scored 12 goals and claimed 15 assists while playing as a left-back.
That form ensured a queue of clubs would try and buy a player who was entering the last year of his contract.
MacAnthony could offer greater insight on a long-winded transfer saga on ‘Hard Truth’ podcast this week.