Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed that a deal for Harrison Burrows could be officially confirmed in the next two days.

Wilder’s comments to BBC Sheffield further confirm the Peterborough Telegraph’s understanding that the transfer of League One’s player of the season to Bramall Lane is imminent.

Wilder was speaking after a 4-1 friendly win away at Harrogate on Tuesday night (July 23).

He said: “There’s a been a lot of talk about this.

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in action against Sheffield United. Photo: Joe Dent.

“He’s a player we are interested in. We’re pretty close so we have to wait and see what happens over the next 24-48 hours.

“It’s no secret that we’re after a few players and his is the profile that we are looking at.

“Some young players that can learn and grow with us are important for our medium and long term.”

The PT understands Burrows was in Sheffield on Monday tying up loose ends and the initial fee is set to be around the £3m mark with the potential for that fee to double if the Blades are successful over the length of the player’s contract.

Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony appeared to suggest that others clubs still stood a chance to sign Burrows during an appearance on TalkSport on Tuesday.

Among the clubs named was Leeds United but the word from that club, hours after MacAnthony had spoken, was there was no interest at Elland Road in Burrows.

Posh have already brought in left-back Rio Adebisi from Crewe this summer, who is expected to begin the season as first choice if and when the Burrows deal is confirmed.