Harrison Burrows deal 'pretty close' confirms Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wilder’s comments to BBC Sheffield further confirm the Peterborough Telegraph’s understanding that the transfer of League One’s player of the season to Bramall Lane is imminent.
Wilder was speaking after a 4-1 friendly win away at Harrogate on Tuesday night (July 23).
He said: “There’s a been a lot of talk about this.
“He’s a player we are interested in. We’re pretty close so we have to wait and see what happens over the next 24-48 hours.
“It’s no secret that we’re after a few players and his is the profile that we are looking at.
“Some young players that can learn and grow with us are important for our medium and long term.”
The PT understands Burrows was in Sheffield on Monday tying up loose ends and the initial fee is set to be around the £3m mark with the potential for that fee to double if the Blades are successful over the length of the player’s contract.
Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony appeared to suggest that others clubs still stood a chance to sign Burrows during an appearance on TalkSport on Tuesday.
Among the clubs named was Leeds United but the word from that club, hours after MacAnthony had spoken, was there was no interest at Elland Road in Burrows.
Posh have already brought in left-back Rio Adebisi from Crewe this summer, who is expected to begin the season as first choice if and when the Burrows deal is confirmed.
Burrows has been at Posh since the age of nine and enjoyed an outstanding 2023-24 season when he scored 12 goals and claimed 15 assists while playing as a left-back.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.