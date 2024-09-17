Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United ​commercial king Alex Harris has been appointed to the club’s board of directors.

​Harris started working at Posh in 2007. He joins fellow club employees Liz Elsom, Dawn Gore and Barry Fry on the Posh board of directors, alongside chairman Darragh MacAnthony and shareholder Iain Crawford.

Harris said: “I have been at the club for a long time and have always enjoyed the challenge of driving the commercial operation, so when the opportunity was offered to join the board, I was thrilled to accept.”

Harris has a new title of commercial director,