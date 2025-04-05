Cobblers celebrate their final goal at Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Northampton Town manager Kevin Nolan praised his players for executing a game-plan to perfection as they trounced Peterborough United 4-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

The Cobblers eased their relegation troubles by delivering a dominant display, helped along by a first-half red card for Posh defender Tayo Edun. Cobblers are now seven points and three places clear of the drop zone after two goals for long-serving Sam Hoskins and one apiece for Dara Costelloe and substitute Tom Eaves. They are also just two points behind Posh who play their game in hand at home to champions-elect Birmingham City on Tuesday (April 8).

Cobblers applied a relentless press from kick off and Posh had no answers. They could have fallen behind earlier than they did when Hoskins struck after 16 minutes. Edun walked for violent conduct soon afterwards and Cobblers killed the game off with two further goals before the break.

Cobblers came into the game on the back of a poor performance and a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Rotherham United.

"What a difference a few days makes in football, eh? Nolan told the visiting media. “The players were absolutely spot on today. After the disappointment of Tuesday, where we didn’t quite look like our usual selves, we were on it from minute one.

"We set the tone from the first few minutes. We could have gone ahead before we did as Cam McGeehan had one cleared off the line, but we get the goals in the end.

"The lads were superb to a man. The players have listened as they took on the information and they delivered. They executed the game-plan perfectly. The performance matched the result. We went back to basics and snuffed out their opportunities.”