Owner ​Darragh MacAnthony has marked the 18th anniversary of his takeover at Peterborough United by recalling his best memories.

​The PT announced Posh had a new owner on September 18, 2006. Few would have predicted he would still be at the club in 2024.

Posh have won four promotions and suffered three relegations during MacAnthony’s tenure.

They’ve also won the EFL Trophy twice after finals at Wembley and spent four seasons in the Championship. Posh had spent just two seasons in the second tier of the Football League in the 46 years before MacAnthony arrived.

Darragh MacAnthony and Darren Ferguson celebrate promotion to the Championship in 2009.

"I feel privileged and blessed to be one of 72 EFL club owners,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “There have been so many highlights with the promotions and with my family being present when we won the Trophy at Wembley last season.

"And I’m really proud of how we have kept rebuilding teams that have then been successful.

"We had the ‘Holy Trinity’ early on and people were worried what would happen after them, but when they left we replaced them and built some more good sides to prove it wasn’t just one lucky lightning strike.

"That’s down to the skill and hard work of everyone at the club. Every year now we are knocking on the door for promotion which proves it’s not luck.”

Signings from non-league George Boyd, Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean were described as the Posh ‘Holy Trinity’ and they all went on to play in the Premier League.