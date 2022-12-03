Lee Tomlin in Posh colours. Photo: David Lowndes.

The pair of superstar Posh Academy graduates took charge of League Two side Crawley Town for the first time and engineered a 2-0 home win over play-off chasing Swindon Town thanks to two goals in the final 12 minutes.

Meanwhlle former Posh boss Steve Evans continues to work his managerial magic for Stevenage.

Stevenage moved into second place in League Two, two points behind leaders Leyton Orient, with a 5-0 Friday night thumping of fourth-placed Barrow, although the Londoners stretched their five points again with a 3-0 home win over Bradford City on Saturday.

Peterborough United fans’ favourite Lee Tomlin made a goalscoring debut for tier seven side Ilkeston Town on Saturday.

The newly-appointed player-coach scored in a 4-1 Southern Premier Division Central win at Redditch. Tomlin (33) only announced his retirement from football after leaving League Two side Doncaster Rovers two months ago.

Ilkeston are currently 8th in the Southern League Premier Division Central, one division below Peterborough Sports.

Tomlin made over 500 career professional appearances including 177 in two spells or Posh for whom he scored 45 goals. He was part of the 2010-11 Posh side who won promotion from League One.

In League One Ethan Hamilton scored a late equaliser for Accrington Stanley at home to Oxford United. on Saturday.

Accrington are 19th, a place and a point ahead of free-falling Cambridge United who are now just three points clear of the drop zone after carelessly conceding an injury-time penalty winner at relegation rivals Forest Green. The home side had been reduced to 10 men before they claimed the winning goal.

Posh hung onto a play-off place for another day after a goalless draw between big hitters Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park. The Rams needed to win to go above Posh.

Portsmouth will overtake Posh if they win at Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday in a live TV game (12.30pm).

On loan Posh player Charlie O’Connell made an impressive start to his month youth loan at National League Woking.

O’Connell made his debut as a half-time substitute with Woking 1-0 down at home to Maidstone and his presence was clearly an inspiration.