Posh midfielder Jack Taylor in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Taylor missed his first third tier fixture of the season at Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend and he was badly missed as Posh fell to a 3-1 defeat.

The 24 year-old suffered a kick on his foot in training on Friday, but initial fears of a lengthy lay-off have subsided.

Taylor probably wouldn’t have been risked in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy game at Wycombe even if he was fully fit.

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United receives treatment after getting injured at Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are hopeful Kwame Poku will recover from a groin issue in time to play at Oxfordand he he could be needed if fellow forward Ricky-Jade Jones doesn’t recover from the ankle injury that forced him off in the first-half at Adams Park on Saturday.

"Jack will be fine for Saturday,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “There was a coming together in training and he received a whack on his foot. It quickly became swollen, but it looked worse than it actually was. He was walking about fine today. Tuesday would be too soon for him, but I expect him back on Saturday.

"We’re still waiting for Ricky’s swelling to go down and we will have a clearer picture of how long he will be out in a couple of days. It’s not even worth guessing, but hopefully it won’t be too long

"He’s not been injured since I’ve been here. He’s been available for every training session and every game so it’s a shame. It wasn’t even a tackle that hurt him.

"Kwame has been back out running on the grass today and he looked fine. He’s still feeling a little pain at the top of his groin when he sprints, but we’re hoping he will be back with group training on Thursday.”