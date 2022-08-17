News you can trust since 1948
Grant McCann's tactical masterclass and an unplayable couple of Peterborough United players

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann was hailed for a ‘tactical masterclass’ by one happy fan after Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:10 pm
Joe Ward in action for Posh against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Joe Ward in action for Posh against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The fans were certainly buzzing after goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor propelled Posh up to second place.

Taylor won the unofficial twitter poll to find a Posh man of the match with Joe Ward a close second.

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United his goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A big 3 points for Posh. MOM Jack Taylor.

@davidrbull2010

Professional, Patient. Tactical masterclass from McCann. MoM: Jack Taylor.

@derren_cooper

Posh celebrate their opening goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Wednesday fans booing Ward, bad move! MoM Joe Ward.

@plassedinparis

Excellent win, but lack creative quality. Joe Ward man of the match by quite a long way in my opinion.

@csking75

Ben Thompson of Peterborough United in action against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Massive result after a disappointing Saturday. MOM Taylor.

@MNurrish

Patience and persistence paid off. MoM Jack Taylor.

@PUFCChris

Draw if it wasn’t for red. MOM Toss-up between Ward & Taylor.

@AlexBatt

Posh were brilliant. So was (referee) Oldham. MOM Taylor

@pateman

Good game until the red card which changed the game and we were never in it after. Posh deserved winners.

@P7Owl

Red was lucky, changed the game. MOM Ward.

@The_real_Bats

Better team won the game comfortably.

@DazMoody

Red card changed an even game, very professional and created plenty of chances. Wardy MoM obviously.

@Sweeney95Alex

Odd first half. Won through persistence MOM Joe Ward

@TobyWoody

Can Taylor play like that consistently?! MoM - easily Jack Taylor. I was thinking he could be dropped, but he did everything that you would want him to do tonight. Outstanding.

@PeterboroughJoe

We’re singing in the rain/terrace. MOM has to be Joe Ward. Great team performance though and notable mentions for Fuchs, Kent, JCH & Marriott too.

@TheKittMan

Jack Taylor & Joe Ward were unplayable! MOM Taylor.

@DomMarkham99

Red changed game, but well deserved. MOM Joe Ward.

@CrispLevi

When we put the balls in the box we get the rewards. We need to do that more. MOM Ben Thompson.

@AdammortonJ

Very professional performance, played very well. MOM Jack Taylor.

@Alexnelson2004

Could be most important result of season. MOM Taylor.

@PoshboyAlan

Found belief after the red card. Jack Taylor MOM

@clarkbatfan

