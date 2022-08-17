Grant McCann's tactical masterclass and an unplayable couple of Peterborough United players
Peterborough United boss Grant McCann was hailed for a ‘tactical masterclass’ by one happy fan after Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The fans were certainly buzzing after goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor propelled Posh up to second place.
Taylor won the unofficial twitter poll to find a Posh man of the match with Joe Ward a close second.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
A big 3 points for Posh. MOM Jack Taylor.
@davidrbull2010
Professional, Patient. Tactical masterclass from McCann. MoM: Jack Taylor.
@derren_cooper
Wednesday fans booing Ward, bad move! MoM Joe Ward.
@plassedinparis
Excellent win, but lack creative quality. Joe Ward man of the match by quite a long way in my opinion.
@csking75
Massive result after a disappointing Saturday. MOM Taylor.
@MNurrish
Patience and persistence paid off. MoM Jack Taylor.
@PUFCChris
Draw if it wasn’t for red. MOM Toss-up between Ward & Taylor.
@AlexBatt
Posh were brilliant. So was (referee) Oldham. MOM Taylor
@pateman
Good game until the red card which changed the game and we were never in it after. Posh deserved winners.
@P7Owl
Red was lucky, changed the game. MOM Ward.
@The_real_Bats
Better team won the game comfortably.
@DazMoody
Red card changed an even game, very professional and created plenty of chances. Wardy MoM obviously.
@Sweeney95Alex
Odd first half. Won through persistence MOM Joe Ward
@TobyWoody
Can Taylor play like that consistently?! MoM - easily Jack Taylor. I was thinking he could be dropped, but he did everything that you would want him to do tonight. Outstanding.
@PeterboroughJoe
We’re singing in the rain/terrace. MOM has to be Joe Ward. Great team performance though and notable mentions for Fuchs, Kent, JCH & Marriott too.
@TheKittMan
Jack Taylor & Joe Ward were unplayable! MOM Taylor.
@DomMarkham99
Red changed game, but well deserved. MOM Joe Ward.
@CrispLevi
When we put the balls in the box we get the rewards. We need to do that more. MOM Ben Thompson.
@AdammortonJ
Very professional performance, played very well. MOM Jack Taylor.
@Alexnelson2004
Could be most important result of season. MOM Taylor.
@PoshboyAlan
Found belief after the red card. Jack Taylor MOM
@clarkbatfan