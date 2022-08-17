Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Ward in action for Posh against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The fans were certainly buzzing after goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor propelled Posh up to second place.

Taylor won the unofficial twitter poll to find a Posh man of the match with Joe Ward a close second.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United his goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A big 3 points for Posh. MOM Jack Taylor.

@davidrbull2010

Professional, Patient. Tactical masterclass from McCann. MoM: Jack Taylor.

@derren_cooper

Posh celebrate their opening goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Wednesday fans booing Ward, bad move! MoM Joe Ward.

@plassedinparis

Excellent win, but lack creative quality. Joe Ward man of the match by quite a long way in my opinion.

@csking75

Ben Thompson of Peterborough United in action against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Massive result after a disappointing Saturday. MOM Taylor.

@MNurrish

Patience and persistence paid off. MoM Jack Taylor.

@PUFCChris

Draw if it wasn’t for red. MOM Toss-up between Ward & Taylor.

@AlexBatt

Posh were brilliant. So was (referee) Oldham. MOM Taylor

@pateman

Good game until the red card which changed the game and we were never in it after. Posh deserved winners.

@P7Owl

Red was lucky, changed the game. MOM Ward.

@The_real_Bats

Better team won the game comfortably.

@DazMoody

Red card changed an even game, very professional and created plenty of chances. Wardy MoM obviously.

@Sweeney95Alex

Odd first half. Won through persistence MOM Joe Ward

@TobyWoody

Can Taylor play like that consistently?! MoM - easily Jack Taylor. I was thinking he could be dropped, but he did everything that you would want him to do tonight. Outstanding.

@PeterboroughJoe

We’re singing in the rain/terrace. MOM has to be Joe Ward. Great team performance though and notable mentions for Fuchs, Kent, JCH & Marriott too.

@TheKittMan

Jack Taylor & Joe Ward were unplayable! MOM Taylor.

@DomMarkham99

Red changed game, but well deserved. MOM Joe Ward.

@CrispLevi

When we put the balls in the box we get the rewards. We need to do that more. MOM Ben Thompson.

@AdammortonJ

Very professional performance, played very well. MOM Jack Taylor.

@Alexnelson2004

Could be most important result of season. MOM Taylor.

@PoshboyAlan

Found belief after the red card. Jack Taylor MOM