Goals from Nathan Thompson, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ricky-Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows were enough to see off struggling opponents, who had pegged Posh back at 1-1.

The emphatic win was enough to move Posh up from seventh to fourth in the table on goal difference from Portsmouth.

McCann was pleased with how his side their kept their heads after a slow start and then after conceding just five minutes after taking the lead.

McCann said: “In the first half, we had to be calm and patient. We were playing against a 5-4-1 shape and it was a five and a five at times.

"We had to be patient, calm and in control. It was nice to score from a set-play as we do a lot of work on them on the training ground, Hopefully you can see the work we have put into them. We just need to take the next step and add more goals from them.

“We remained calm after the goal we conceded. It’s going to happen in this league. It’s a header and then a ricochet that falls to their player and sometimes there’s not much you can do about that, but we responded really well to it.

“We talked about the importance of getting overloads and crosses into the box before the game and it was pleasing to see Jonno score from one.

“In the second half, we started brightly again and it’s good to see we came out firing again, just like we did against Burton on Saturday. We had spoken at half time about playing to our strengths and playing over their press more.

“All in all, we’re pleased as it’s an important win for us and we are looking forward to Saturday.”

Harrison Burrows started the match in the midfield three for the first time in League One this season and joined Nathan Thompson in registering his first goal of the season.

McCann added: “Harrison is going to grow into the position. He knows the position and he knows the system as he’s been brought up in it all through the academy. I’m pleased to see him get in that position tonight. It’s been difficult with the injury to Dan Butler and the position he’s been playing, but it was a really good performance from Harrison and I’m sure he’ll only get better.”

