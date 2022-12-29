Peterborough United's Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones celebrate the opening goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

Goals from Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones secured a 2-0 win as Posh snapped a five-game winless run in League One to move back into the final play-off place.

They were aided by Wycombe’s 1-0 defeat away at Plymouth and must hope that Cambridge can defeat Derby on Friday to stay there. Posh host Wycombe New Year’s Day (3pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones justified his return to the side in place of Ephron Mason-Clark with his third league goal of the season and second against MK after scoring at Stadium:MK in October.

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann watches on from the touchline. Photo: Joe Dent.

He was one of several young players McCann praised at full-time.

He said: “Ricky has been looking sharp in training. We’ve got some exciting young players at the club with Ephron, Ricky, Kwame and Joe Taylor. They’ve all gone an abundance of skill and pace. It was pleasing to see Ricky take his chance well, he’s helped us create so many openings with his pace and direct running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kwame, on the other side, is getting better and better since coming back from that little injury. Harrison Burrows and Joe Ward were joining in and I was really pleased with those four.

“Joe is coming back from injury too. Both him and Kwame have been unfortunate, but when Joe is in this form he’s showing at the minute, there’s no one better in the league in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frankie Kent challenges for the ball with Jamie Cumming. Photo: Joe Dent.

"It was a really good performance. We scored two good goals. It was an excellent strike from Joe and we scored the second one at a good time just after half time. We had many opportunities to get another two or three goals and on another day we probably would, but the pleasing thing is the points and clean sheet. It sets us up nicely for Sunday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Will Blackmore retained his place in the side to make his home debut for Posh and the 21-year-old kept his first clean sheet in what turned out to be a comfortable night.

McCann confirmed that Lucas Bergstrom was still suffering from illness and that he is hoping to play Harvey Cartwright in an under 21s fixture and another friendly between the Wycombe and Port Vale matches next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I’m pleased for Will. He couldn’t do anything with the goal on Monday and tonight he’s made the one stop he’s had to make and he’s dealt with the shot from Harvie very well. It’s been a good couple of days for him.

“I want decisions to make. I’m very fair and the players understand that when they are performing, they keep their shirt. I don’t think Will’s done himself any harm in terms of keeping himself in the team over the past few days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad