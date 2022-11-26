Dan Butler of Peterborough United rallies his team-mates after conceding the second goal to Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh conceded three in the first half at the Montgomery Waters Meadow and were beaten 3-1 in the FA Cup second round.

Kwame Poku pulled Posh level after they had conceded after just two minutes but they were not level for long in a disappointing first-half display.

McCann was left frustrated with the way his side defended, albeit in difficult conditions with the wind against them.

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United gets away from Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

He said: “It was really, really disappointing to concede in the first two minutes of the first half. It’s two mistakes.

“It’s just a ball over the top of Nathan Thompson and Bayliss running off Jack Taylor and Jeando Fuchs. It is a poor goal to concede and very avoidable.

“The ball stuck there with the wind, we couldn’t get out but then we scored a good goal. The next two goals are dreadful goals.

“The second one is not a free-kick. I don’t know what Jeando can do, he’s a yard away and the ball has been flicked into his hand. We still shouldn’t concede but it’s given them momentum.

Peterborough United Manager Grant McCann with Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“The ball then drops on the edge of the box and we just don’t pick up the rebound.

“The third is just a carbon copy of what we did on Tuesday night. We don’t react quickly enough, give a penalty anyway and give ourselves a mountain to climb.

“They took their chances in the first half and we didn’t.”

Posh were able to find an improvement in the second half after switching to a 4-4-2, with Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott up-front but could find the breakthrough that some of their play deserved; leaving Posh to rue chances missed in the first half.

He added: “We played really well in the second half. We could moan about not being clinical enough but as a coaching staff, we are pleased that we got into those areas to threaten.

“We got the momentum with the wind and pinned them in a little bit. The difference is, they didn’t make three mistakes like we did.