Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his first goal for Posh against Port Vale. Photo: David Lowndes.

Two goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and a third from Joe Ward on his 200th appearance for the club, were enough for Posh to pick up their first league points in five games thanks to a 3-0 win over Port Vale.

The result moved Posh up to 8th, two points outside of the play-offs, ahead of a trip to local rivals MK Dons next Saturday (October 1).

McCann was delighted with the performance. He said: “It was a controlled performance from start to finish. Three goals and a clean sheet. I don’t think I can ask for much more apart from maybe scoring a few more goals. Hopefully, we have turned a corner after some disappointing results- where I felt we’ve been a bit unlucky.

Peterborough United Manager Grant McCann before the game against Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a good win against a team who have been on a good run, so we are pleased.

“But it’s three points, that’s all it is. It’s pleasing to get three goals, but we’ve got some making up to do in the league and it gives us a springboard and a little more confidence to look forward to the games ahead.”

Posh stuck with the 4-3-3 formation they employed against Bolton and Tottenham Hotspur Under 21s, with Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku either side of Clarke-Harris.

The pair both enjoyed strong performances, with Poku picking up assists for both of the opening two goals.

McCann added: “We want them to press high and be aggressive and I was pleased with that. Kwame’s set Jonno up on a plate for the first and the second one he’s done brilliantly on the right. The third one is just an excellent team goal.

“We know that we have good options in those areas. They are too young lads, Ricky is 19, Kwame is 21 and we love working with them and it really benefits them having the experience of Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott around them. We know we can continue to improve them all of the time.”