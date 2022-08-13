Grant McCann appears to dismiss rumours linking Peterborough United with Port Vale midfielder Ben Garrity

Grant McCann was in no mood to discuss a potential move for Port Vale midfielder Ben Garrity after defeat to Plymouth this afternoon (August 13).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 5:29 pm
Peterborough United have been linked with Port Vale's Ben Garrity. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).
When asked about a rumoured move for the 25-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes in Vale’s 0-0 draw with Bolton today, McCann appeared to pour cold water on the rumours.

He said: “I’ve never seen him play.

"Yes, we are hopeful of more coming in before the window closes. We are trying but Ben Garrity; I’ve never seen him play.”

Posh were linked with a move for the midfielder who scored 12 League Two goals last season in the week and boss Darrell Clarke failed to deny the reported Posh interest.

