Peterborough United have been linked with Port Vale's Ben Garrity. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

When asked about a rumoured move for the 25-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes in Vale’s 0-0 draw with Bolton today, McCann appeared to pour cold water on the rumours.

He said: “I’ve never seen him play.

"Yes, we are hopeful of more coming in before the window closes. We are trying but Ben Garrity; I’ve never seen him play.”

Posh were linked with a move for the midfielder who scored 12 League Two goals last season in the week and boss Darrell Clarke failed to deny the reported Posh interest.