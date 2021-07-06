Good news on the injury front for Peterborough United as key player comes through physical examination

Jack Taylor (left) in action for Posh.

Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in the penultimate League One match of last season - ironically just before Posh started the rousing comeback against Linncoln City from 0-3 down to draw 3-3 and seal promotion to the Championship.

Taylor had missed a handful of key matches because of a similar problem earlier in the year leading Posh to seek expert help to ensure there wasn’t an underlying condition.

And today (July 6) Ferguson said: “Jack is fine. The tests didn’t show any problem with Jack’s body. Obviously we will keep an eye on him, but he’s been flying in training so all looks good.”