Good news on the injury front for Peterborough United as key player comes through physical examination
Peterborough United have received good news on the injury front regarding star midfielder Jack Taylor.
Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in the penultimate League One match of last season - ironically just before Posh started the rousing comeback against Linncoln City from 0-3 down to draw 3-3 and seal promotion to the Championship.
Taylor had missed a handful of key matches because of a similar problem earlier in the year leading Posh to seek expert help to ensure there wasn’t an underlying condition.
And today (July 6) Ferguson said: “Jack is fine. The tests didn’t show any problem with Jack’s body. Obviously we will keep an eye on him, but he’s been flying in training so all looks good.”
Taylor (23) was a star man in last season’s promotion campaign. He’s expected to challenge for senior international honousr with Ireland next season.