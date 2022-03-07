Good and bad injury news for Peterborough United ahead of a tough Tuesday trip to Bournemouth

Posh goalkeeper Steven Benda.

Midfielder Jack Taylor will be involved for the first time since January 25 and centre-back Frankie Kent has recovered from the bout of illness that kept him out of Friday’s 3-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

On loan midfielder Reece Brown returns to the squad after missing the game against his parent club, but goalkeeper Steven Benda has been ruled out of tomorrow’s match with a back issue. He was due to have a scan today. Benda missed the Huddersfield game because of illness.

As expected experienced defender Nathan Thompson is likely to miss the rest of the season. He’s booked in for shoulder surgery.

“Steven is stil not feeling great, but he also has an issue with his back caused by the fall he had against Manchester City,” McCann said. “He won’t be available tomorrow, but I’m hoping it’s just some muscle bruising.

“We might get Nathan back for the last couple of games, but more likely it will be pre-season before we see him training again. That’s a big loss for us. I haven’t worked with him yet, but I’ve seen the impact and influence he has around the place. He’s a huge character.