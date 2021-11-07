Godden shows his old Peterborough United teammates how to finish, a rare smile for Grant McCann, managerial merry go-round as third Championship club linked with Wilder, ex-Posh players on target in FA Cup

Matt Godden in Coventry colours. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images.

Godden scored twice in Coventry City’s 3-2 win against the odds at home to Bristol City to make it five goals in his last five Championship appearances.

City fell behind and went a man down on the stroke of half-time, but recovered to stay in fourth place. One of Godden’s goals came from the penalty spot.

There was a rare post-match smile on the face of Hull City’s old Posh boss Grant McCann after his side won 2-0 at fellow strugglers Barnsley. George Honeyman claimed a goal and an assist as Hull moved to within three points of Posh. The Tigers’ next two matches are at home to Birmingham and then away at another team near the bottom Cardiff City.

Cardiff moved above Posh on goal difference yesterday after Kieffer Moore’s injury time goal sealed a 2-1 win over Huddersfield.

Middlesbrough and manager Neil Warnock parted company yesterday after a fine 1-1 draw at West Brom. Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is the favourite to replace him which is bad news for managerless pair Cardiff and Barnsley who had been linked with the highly-rated boss.