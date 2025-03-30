Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Reading earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United goalscorer Kwame Poku felt his side should have got something from a tough League One game at Reading on Saturday.

Poku scored his 11th goal of the season – he’s now joint top scorer with Malik Mothersille in League One games despite missing three months of the season – but it arrived with Reading already 3-0 ahead. Pleasingly the winger also completed 90 minutes for the first time since returning from a serious hamstring injury.

"We started the game slowly,” Poku told the Posh Plus service. “But after the first 20 minutes we created the better chances. We needed to score from one of the good positions we created in the first-half. If we had scored before half-time the game would have looked a lot different. We had a couple of big opportunities as well.

"Even after I scored if that had made it 2-1 instead of 3-1 it would have made a big difference, but they were still full of confidence at being two goals ahead. “It was nice to make an impact on the game though and there area always positives to take. We play good football at a high speed and we can be very good on the counter attack, but we need to look at the clock sometimes and realise there is still a long time to go.

"We could have got something from this game. We had the chances.

"We needed to be a bit more secure defensively in this game. You can’t expect to win if you concede three goals.”