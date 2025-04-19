Goalkeeping great is inducted into the Peterborough United Hall of Fame
Tyler has the second most Posh appearances to his name (494) after legendary winger Sir Tommy Robson (559).
Tyler came through the Posh youth set up and made his first-team debut as a substitute in a televised game against Barry Fry’s Birmingham City in 1994. He was one of the stars of a League Two play-off win against Darlington at Wembley in May, 2000.
Tyler was awarded a testimonial match against Liverpool at London Road in 2007, a game that attracted just shy of 10,000 fans.
Tyler left Posh in 2009 after then manager Darren Ferguson made Joe Lewis his goalkeeping number one.
He went on to make almost 300 appearances for Luton Town before returning to Posh in 2016 aged 38. He made six more first-team appearances for Posh before an official retirement from playing in 2021. He had already started a role as goalkeeping coach with the club.
Tyler left Posh for the last time in 2023 when his coaching contract wasn’t renewed. He now works as a landscape gardener in the city.
