The city-based team triumphed at the Aces National football competition in Nottingham, lifting the trophy for the third time on the bounce.

After a strong performance in group stages, a tricky play-off saw the girls trailing to a team from Bolton before a long-range free-kick from Isla Wales and an own goal saw the team through with just seconds left on the clock.

Hashtag United awaited in the final and, for the third-year running, the game went to a nail-biting penalty shootout with Harper Graham, Isla Wales and Bonnie Blake all converting for Girls United while Brooke Olivarez-Alvarez made crucial saves.

The successful Girls United team