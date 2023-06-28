Girls United complete a nerve-wracking hat-trick of 'National' titles
The city-based team triumphed at the Aces National football competition in Nottingham, lifting the trophy for the third time on the bounce.
After a strong performance in group stages, a tricky play-off saw the girls trailing to a team from Bolton before a long-range free-kick from Isla Wales and an own goal saw the team through with just seconds left on the clock.
Hashtag United awaited in the final and, for the third-year running, the game went to a nail-biting penalty shootout with Harper Graham, Isla Wales and Bonnie Blake all converting for Girls United while Brooke Olivarez-Alvarez made crucial saves.
Coach Jade Ramm said: ‘ I’m very proud of how hard the girls work and to lift this trophy for a third year in a row is a dream come true."