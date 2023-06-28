News you can trust since 1948
Girls United complete a nerve-wracking hat-trick of 'National' titles

Girls United’s U13 squad are now in the history books after securing a national treble.
By Alan Swann
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The city-based team triumphed at the Aces National football competition in Nottingham, lifting the trophy for the third time on the bounce.

After a strong performance in group stages, a tricky play-off saw the girls trailing to a team from Bolton before a long-range free-kick from Isla Wales and an own goal saw the team through with just seconds left on the clock.

Hashtag United awaited in the final and, for the third-year running, the game went to a nail-biting penalty shootout with Harper Graham, Isla Wales and Bonnie Blake all converting for Girls United while Brooke Olivarez-Alvarez made crucial saves.

The successful Girls United teamThe successful Girls United team
Coach Jade Ramm said: ‘ I’m very proud of how hard the girls work and to lift this trophy for a third year in a row is a dream come true."

