George Boyd was one of the best Peterborough United signings and one of the club’s greatest players, and Barry Fry reveals how Posh landed their man, plus a picture gallery of the star’s top moments

Boyd (36) announced his retirment from professional football today (October 28) after 688 senior appearances and 124 goals. He made 322 appearances for Posh in two spells and scored 76 goals. He was part of three Posh promotion winning sides before going on to play over 100 times in the Premier League between Burnley and Hull City. He also won two Scotland international caps.

Posh paid a then record fee for a non-league player to prise Boyd from Stevenage of £265k in January, 2007, helped by Fry’s insider knowledge.

Fry said: “George used to work for a friend of mine so I knew what his release fee was so we paid it and got him. I’d watched him several times at Stevenage, but we could never afford him until Darragh MacAnthony bought the club,

“And George was brilliant for us on and off the field. He was a wonderful man, a real family man and what a player he was for us. What he did for us at times was miraculous. He must be one of the best signings we’ve ever made and he became one of the club’s greatest players.

“He was simply magnificent. He used to thrill the fans and the rest of us with the way he glided past opponents to score great goals.

“He was just class and we at the club knew he could play at Premier League level. People laughed at us, but when he got there he took it in his stride as he did at every level.

“Just a great player and a great person. He deserves a great retirement.”

