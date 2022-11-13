Sam Nombe scrambles in Exeter's equaliser. Photo: Joe Dent.

It was a dramatic day for Caldwell, who saw his side earn all three points with two late goals inside five minutes in his first home game in charge of the club.

Former Posh academy player Jevani Brown slammed in a stoppage time winner to send the Grecians up to ninth and break Posh hearts after they had controlled the game in the second half.

Sam Nombe bagged his eighth of the season to equalise, while Brown stole it with his ninth.

Caldwell told Devon Live: “It is never dull. I don’t know if my heart can take it.

“The character, desire, along with the quality they showed in the game, that will take you a long way in football, and late in the game, against a top team in this league, to come back and win the way they did was sensational.

“It is about understanding how good we can be in those moments and punishing teams in those moments. They are a good side and put us under pressure and 2-1 late in the game is a big ask. But we made the changes and went really aggressive and I said to Sam who was disappointed and was unfair he was dropped, but I said he would come on and help us win the team, and he did that, and we need everyone contributing every single day, and we did that.

“And the last goal, it was two unbelievable bits of quality, and when Jevani was running through, I never thought he would miss, and he passed it into the top corner. It was an incredible football match and a huge win for us. I am delighted with everyone, not just the starters, but the finishers, a real team effort.

"The crowd deserves a mention. They would suck the ball if needed to and they did, and it was a fantastic victory, and when Jevani was through, I never doubted him for a second and there was only one place it would go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fans are behind the team 100 percent and we want more days like this. We had prepared and ready to make changes and once we went gung-ho, we looked a real threat and scored two brilliant goals. We need to improve defensively but at the top end of the pitch, we are a real threat.