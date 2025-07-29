Gareth Bale, Ivan Toney, Michael Bostwick and a lucky referee all feature in this preview of Cardiff City v Peterborough United

Gareth Bale. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images.

Peterborough United will be followed by over 1,000 travelling fans to the opening day game of the League One season at Cardiff City.

Club officials are delighted with the number of tickets sold given the distance to travel and an inconvenient kick off time of 12.30pm.

Tickets remain on sale at the Weston Homes Stadium until 3pm on Friday (August 1).

PAST MATCHES

Ivan Toney after his hat-trick for Peterborough United against Rochdale. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Those visiting fans will be hoping for a better performance and result than the last trip to the Cardiff City Stadium. Posh went down 4-0 in a 2022 Championship fixture on their way to relegation. Posh boss Darren Ferguson resigned two weeks later after a 1-0 loss at Derby County.

Posh have won five and lost five of their 13 Football League games in the Welsh capital. Their only win at the current Cardiff home venue arrived in a Championship fixture in December 2012 when a rocket shot from Michael Bostwick and a neat Dwight Gayle finish secured a shock 2-1 win against a team who would go on to win promotion.

Posh team (2022): Benda, Knight, Mumba, Edwards, Kent, Coulson, Norburn, Fuchs, Poku, Marriott, Morton. Subs used: Brown, Ward, Clarke-Harris.

Posh team (2012): Olejnik, Little, Rowe, Zakuani, Knight-Percival, Bostwick, Newell, Thorne, Tomlin, Boyd, Gayle. Subs used: Alcock, Brisley, Ferdinand.

BIG MATCH ODDS

Posh are 17-4 to claim an upset win in Cardiff with Sky Bet. The hosts are 1-2 with the draw chalked up at 29-10. Posh are 16-1 to repeat their 2-1 success from 13 years ago.

REFEREE

Ben Speedie, who refereed the Posh win over Birmingham City in the Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley last season, is the man in the middle for Cardiff v Posh.

Posh have never lost when Speedie has been their match referee. He also took charge of the 1-1 League One draw at Stevenage last season. Speedie has also refereed FA Cup wins over Oxford United and Doncaster Rovers and a 1-0 win at Fleetwood in the Posh League One promotion season of 2020-21.

OPPOSITION

Former Wales, Real Madrid and Spurs star Gareth Bale has been linked with an ownership takeover at Cardiff City, but he declined to issue an update when approached by Wales Online this week.

As of Tuesday, City have yet to make a new signing following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, but they have appointed a new manager in former Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy.

Barry-Murphy left Manchester City’s Academy to take charge at Cardiff so no surprise he has been busy implementing a possession-based playing system at his new club. Barry-Murphy won praise for preaching good football at Rochdale, although his side were thumped 6-0 by Posh in a League One in September 2019 when Ivan Toney bagged a hat-trick.

Barry-Murphy is presumably happy with his squad for a League One campaign. He has strong players for the level under his command like strikers Callum Robinson and Yousef Salech. The latter is a Dane who scored nine goals in the second-half of last season after arriving from Swedish football.

Former Manchester City and Portsmouth midfielder Alex Robertson might not make Saturday’s game after he required stitches in a shin wound after tangling with former Posh skipper Oliver Norburn in a friendly against Notts County last weekend.

That match finished 2-2 to complete an unbeaten pre-season for Cardiff.