​The squad stepped out onto the pitch for the first time on Monday (July 8) at their base in La Nucia- less than a 15-minute drive from Benidorm.

The travelling contingent will be put through their paces by the club coaching staff both with and without the ball in sweltering condition on the continent.

All of the members of the squad have travelled out to Spain and that includes both Harrison Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones, both of whom have been linked with a move Sheffield United.

The camp will provide an important chance for a number of Posh’s new signings and youngsters hoping to make a breakthrough this season to gel ahead of the new campaign.

First Team Coach Dale Tonge said: "The manager and Kieran have been working with the defenders and midfield players about building up the attacks from the back and then I was working with the wingers, number 10s and the strikers.

"The boys are getting better day by day, the training camp is designed to work them hard, but it is geared towards that first game."

Posh are scheduled to play their first pre-season friendly while in Spain.

They are due to take on League Two side AFC Wimbledon at Estadi Olimpic, Camilo Cano in La Nucia on Friday (6pm, English time).

Posh then return to the UK on Sunday and then travel to Spalding United for a friendly on Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm)

