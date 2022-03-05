Furious Peterborough United fans let rip after the latest away day nightmare: ‘Excruciatingly weak, forfeit the rest of the season, the worst team this century, the players gave up a long time ago’
Furious Peterborough United fans didn’t hold back when asked to comment on last night’s 3-0 Championship defeat at Huddersfield Town.
A 16th away defeat in 18 league games left Posh rooted to the bottom of the table. One fan called the current players ‘the worst team seen this century,’ and another suggested the rest of the season should be forfeited as Posh won’t pick up any points in the remaining 12 games anyway!
All comments to @PTAlanSwann
Another excruciatingly weak performance. Sammie Szmodics probably the least worst of a very poor bunch.
@paul_gauntlett
Poor game as the team were all over the place and not together player of the match for me Joe Ward.
@RayJohn63032595
Fully expect Taylor from U23s to be fast tracked into the squad and bigged up as our next big sale. He’ll pay for a new stadium or something.
@poshforever2
Wonder who Posh fans think wil go when we are League One? I feel Szmodics, Jack Taylor, JCH, and Norburn could go. Would love for Ricky-Jade Jones to be playing more though. He could be a great player for us next season.
@mezzasportsbets
The worst Posh team this century. MoM Benda because he had the sense to throw a sickie!
@EasterlyView
Beavers did well after being out. Only one who looked to be a man. Otherwise it was like an U23s team. Really weak. Be a decent league 1 team. No Championship team will want to buy any of our ‘better’ players. Just depends if we need to sell to balance the books.
@poshforever2
End the season now.
@janemor50334582
Posh have the record for the relegation form the Championship with the most points. They might have the record for the least points soon.
@steverodz
We gave up long before tonight. MoM - 326 away fans.
@PUFCChris
Four points from a possible 54 points in 18 away games is absolutely dire. Big, big job for Grant MCCann to get Posh to be a top six Division One side next season.
@RayEllis17
What happened to the fighting spirit from Tuesday?
@matthewjlsmith
Absolute shocking effort from the players.
@mark9697
Honestly just forfeit the rest of the season. We will pick up the same number of points: 0.
It’s almost unwatchable at this point. So bad.
@mattmecham
Well it really does appear the players have given up on the season.
@poshpanther
Turned it off after the 3rd goal, usual pathetic away performance. MOM Jones because he actually tries.
@Alexnelson2004