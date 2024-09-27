Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help Former Posh youngster Kellan Hickinson save his career.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who now plays for Peterborough Sports, was told in the summer requires a full Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) reconstruction of his knee.

The fundraiser has been set up by Sports teammate Matt Tootle.

Hickinson, who was born in Huntingdon, worked his way through the Posh Academy set up from the age of 9 up and signed a professional contract with the club in November 2021.

Kellan Hickinson in action for Peterborough United in the FA Youth Cup in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.

He never made an appearance before being released at the end of the 2022/23 season and when we went on to sign for Step 3 St Ives and then Step 5 Yaxley before bouncing back up to the National League North with Sports in March.

His hopes for the season are hanging by a thread though as he must either raise £16k for a private operation- the PFA can fund £6k of this- or be forced onto the long NHS waiting list.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/kellan-hickinson-peterborough-sports-player.