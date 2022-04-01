Fulham spent more on agent fees in 12 months than Peterborough United will receive for the club record transfer of Ivan Toney!
Peterborough United spent £311,280 on agent fees during the period February 1, 2021 to January 3, 2022.
By Alan Swann
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:08 am
The only Championship club to pay out less on intermediaries was Hull City who spent £242,986 in the same period.
Fulham were the biggest spenders splashing out over £10 million on agents, more than the club record fee Posh will receive for striker Ivan Toney.
The biggest transfer fee paid out in the relevant period was £1 million on Exeter City forward Joel Randall, although the payments are spread over the length of his contract.