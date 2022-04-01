Fulham spent more on agent fees in 12 months than Peterborough United will receive for the club record transfer of Ivan Toney!

Peterborough United spent £311,280 on agent fees during the period February 1, 2021 to January 3, 2022.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:08 am
Joel Randall in action for Posh on the opening day of the current season at Luton Town.

The only Championship club to pay out less on intermediaries was Hull City who spent £242,986 in the same period.

Fulham were the biggest spenders splashing out over £10 million on agents, more than the club record fee Posh will receive for striker Ivan Toney.

The biggest transfer fee paid out in the relevant period was £1 million on Exeter City forward Joel Randall, although the payments are spread over the length of his contract.

