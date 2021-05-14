From total despair to sheer joy in eight years - Peterborough United’s tough road back to the Championship

2.

2013-14: MacAnthony had to talk boss Darren Ferguson out of quitting following the horror of relegation the previous season. Star striker Dwight Gayle was inevitably sold, but replaced by a club record signing in Britt Assombalonga from Watford. Assombalonga (pictured) did his bit with 23 League One goals (33 in all competitions), but after a brilliant start (Posh won 11 of their first 13 games) the team’s form tailed off into a sixth-placed finish and a place in the play-offs. Posh promptly lost 3-2 in the semi-final on aggregate to Leyton Orient. It was sad, but who would have thought Posh would not reach the play-offs again? Winning the JPT FInal at Wembley was a decent consolation prize. League One finish: 6th. Highlight: Some great football during that rapid start. Lowlights: Lee Tomlin smashing up Fergie’s office after a transfer bid from Celtic was rejected. He also suffered three red cards before a departure to MIddlesbrough in January. Losing 5-4 at Oldham after leading 3-0 and 4-2.