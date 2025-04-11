Thousands of Posh fans are set to tread a familiar path this weekend to see their beloved team try and retain the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Last year more than 22,000 Peterborough United fans were at the ground to see Harrison Burrows lift the Bristol Street Motors Trophy after a dramatic finish.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked fans to send in their pictures of the day – from the journey to London to the winning celebrations – and you did not disappoint, with dozens of pictures being sent our way.

We’d love fans to send in their pictures of the day this weekend as well – from setting off from home, all the way down Wembley Way – and hopefully, another set of celebrations under the arch.

You can email your pictures to [email protected] or [email protected], send them via X (Twitter) @peterboroughtel, or send them via a Facebook direct message.

Up The Posh!

