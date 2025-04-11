From Peterborough to Wembley way: The best fan pictures from Peterborough's United's 2024 Bristol Street Motors triumph

By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Apr 2024, 16:49 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 12:25 BST
Many young Posh fans got their first experience at the National Stadium with Peterborough United last year

Thousands of Posh fans are set to tread a familiar path this weekend to see their beloved team try and retain the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Last year more than 22,000 Peterborough United fans were at the ground to see Harrison Burrows lift the Bristol Street Motors Trophy after a dramatic finish.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked fans to send in their pictures of the day – from the journey to London to the winning celebrations – and you did not disappoint, with dozens of pictures being sent our way.

We’d love fans to send in their pictures of the day this weekend as well – from setting off from home, all the way down Wembley Way – and hopefully, another set of celebrations under the arch.

You can email your pictures to [email protected] or [email protected], send them via X (Twitter) @peterboroughtel, or send them via a Facebook direct message.

Up The Posh!

Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes was in the ground to get the best images of fans at the match

David Marr's picture of Posh fans on Wembley Way

David Marr's picture of Posh fans on Wembley Way

Nikita Pitts sent in this picture of jubilation for young Posh fans

Nikita Pitts sent in this picture of jubilation for young Posh fans

This picture of a young fan outside Wembley was sent in by Kayleigh Broll

This picture of a young fan outside Wembley was sent in by Kayleigh Broll

Suzanne Gilby took this photo of two young fans getting their first experience of Peterborough United at Wembley

Suzanne Gilby took this photo of two young fans getting their first experience of Peterborough United at Wembley

