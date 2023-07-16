News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK

From Northern Cyprus to India to Grimsby... where former Peterborough United players have moved to this summer

Former Peterborough United players have landed everwhere from Northern Cyprus to India to Grimsby this summer.
By Alan Swann
Published 16th Jul 2023, 20:38 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 20:49 BST

Here’s the list of ex-Posh men on the move in the close season, not including those who left London Road this summer.

One former Posh striker is now the highest paid player in his country of choice.

From Bournemouth to Birmingham City, undiclosed fee.

1. SIRIKI DEMBELE

From Bournemouth to Birmingham City, undiclosed fee. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
From Risborough Rangers to Stamford AFC, free transfer.

2. RICKY MILLER

From Risborough Rangers to Stamford AFC, free transfer. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
From Fleetwood Town to Cambridge United, free transfer.

3. DANNY ANDREW

From Fleetwood Town to Cambridge United, free transfer. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
From Cheltenham to Fleetwood Town, free transfer.

4. RYAN BROOM

From Cheltenham to Fleetwood Town, free transfer. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GrimsbyIndiaLondon Road