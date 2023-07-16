From Northern Cyprus to India to Grimsby... where former Peterborough United players have moved to this summer
Former Peterborough United players have landed everwhere from Northern Cyprus to India to Grimsby this summer.
By Alan Swann
Here’s the list of ex-Posh men on the move in the close season, not including those who left London Road this summer.
One former Posh striker is now the highest paid player in his country of choice.
