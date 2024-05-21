Bolton will have to have another crack at it after their play-off final defeat to Oxford United at the weekend.

It means Posh fans will have to travel 5,147.4 miles if they are to visit all 23 away grounds next season.

St Andrews will be the biggest stadium Posh fans will visit at 29,409 while Crawley will be the smallest at 6,134.

It promises to be an easy 86.4 mile journey to face rivals Cambridge United, while the 479.6 mile trek to Exeter City is not likely to be one of the favourite away days.

Here are all the stadiums Posh fans will head to, with capacity and round-trip mileage (as caclulated by AA route planner’s quickest route from the Weston Homes Stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.