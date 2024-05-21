Birmingham City's St Andrew's is the biggest stadium Peterborough United will visit in League One next season.Birmingham City's St Andrew's is the biggest stadium Peterborough United will visit in League One next season.
From Crawley to Huddersfield: Every League One stadium Peterborough United fans will visit next season and how far they will travel - including Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic, Reading, Barnsley and Mansfield

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st May 2024, 07:00 BST
The line-up for the 2024/25 League One season is now complete.

Bolton will have to have another crack at it after their play-off final defeat to Oxford United at the weekend.

It means Posh fans will have to travel 5,147.4 miles if they are to visit all 23 away grounds next season.

St Andrews will be the biggest stadium Posh fans will visit at 29,409 while Crawley will be the smallest at 6,134.

It promises to be an easy 86.4 mile journey to face rivals Cambridge United, while the 479.6 mile trek to Exeter City is not likely to be one of the favourite away days.

Here are all the stadiums Posh fans will head to, with capacity and round-trip mileage (as caclulated by AA route planner’s quickest route from the Weston Homes Stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.

Capacity: 7,937Distance: 86.4 miles

1. Cambridge United

Capacity: 7,937Distance: 86.4 miles Photo: Alex Burstow

Capacity: 7,937Distance: 88.8 miles

2. Northampton Town

Capacity: 7,937Distance: 88.8 miles Photo: Pete Norton

Capacity: 10,780Distance: 103.2 miles

3. Lincoln City

Capacity: 10,780Distance: 103.2 miles Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Capacity: 7,800Distance: 107 miles

4. Stevenage

Capacity: 7,800Distance: 107 miles Photo: Jacques Feeney

