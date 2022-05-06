The final round of EFL Championship fixtures takes place tomorrow as the curtain comes down on the 2021/22 league season and clubs start preparing for the summer transfer window.

Peterborough United are preparing for life as a League One club once again and will conclude a disappointing Championship season at home to Blackpool on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Posh gaffer Grant McCann said: “It is still a game I want to win. Our fans have been outstanding home and away since I came back and we want to send them into the summer in a happy frame of mind.

“Yes, it’s been a disappointing and frustrating season, and our home form has not been good at all, but it can also be an exciting time as we look to regroup and rebuild for next season.

“It’s a tough game to finish on as we are going up against one of the fittest and most robust teams in the Championship. Manager Neil Critchley has done an outstanding job.

“They tend to play a 4-4-2 with attacking wingers and forwards who score goals, but I hope we can put our stamp on the game, while playing with freedom and flair.”

Away from the action on the pitch, many Championship clubs are already fully focused on the incomings and outgoings of the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

1. Fulham interested in Matondo Fulham are interested in Wales forward Rabbi Matondo who has impressed during a loan spell at Belgian side Cercle Brugge from German side Schalke (Telegraph) Photo Sales

2. Livi want permanent Bailey deal Scottish Premiership side Livingston are keen on a permanent deal for Birmignham City winger Odin Bailey who has impressed them on-loan this season (The Herald) Photo Sales

3. Bristol skipper wants Klose to sign new deal Bristol City captain Daniel Bentley is hoping that defender Tim Klose will sign a new deal at the club with his contract set to expire this summer (BristolWrold) Photo Sales

4. Swans to move for Harness Swansea City remain interested in Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness and the League One side are expecting to face bids for the winger this summer (The News- Portsmouth) Photo Sales