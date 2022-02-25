The bottom of the table clash will be Grant McCann’s first match in charge since his return to Peterborough United and it comes against the side that he left a month ago.
Posh are in desperate need of a win after failing to collect a victory since December.
They currently sit eight points from safety with a game in hand – so three points this weekend is a must for the new manager.
Hull are without a win in their last six matches and endured a humiliating defeat to bottom of the table Barnsley last time out.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. West Brom target ex-Newcastle midfielder
West Brom boss Steve Bruce is reportedly eyeing a reunion with former Newcastle United and Hull City midfielder Mo Diame. The 34-year-old has been a free agent since his departure from Qatar club Al-Ahli last summer. (The Express)
2. European giants eye Boro winger
Arsenal, Ajax and RB Leipzig are among the teams scouting Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones. The 22-year-old has one goal and eight assists in his breakthrough season with the club. (Northern Echo)
3. Forest star hints at summer move
Nottingham Forest striker Nuno Da Costa has hinted at a permanent exit from the City Ground this summer. The 31-year-old has admitted he is in talks with Caen, where he has been on loan since for the past month. (Football League World)
4. West Ham rival Brentford for Hull duo
West Ham and Brentford are reportedly chasing Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves. The duo have impressed during a difficult season for the Tigers. (90min)
