Peterborough United will now travel to Stockport County for a League One fixture on Friday December 20 (7.45pm kick off).

Posh agreed to a request from the home club to move the match from Saturday, December 21. Posh haven’t played a Football League match at Stockport since December, 2008 when a goal from Craig Mackail-Smith and two own goals delivered a 3-1 League One win for Darren Ferguson’s side.