Fresh injury woe for Peterborough United defender Jadel Katongo

Manchester City loanee Jadel Katongo appears to have suffered a fresh injury blow.

The 20-year-old made his return well ahead of schedule from a hamstring injury in Posh’s 3-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers on Sunday.

He replaced George Nevett after 76 minutes after Posh boss Darren Ferguson had rated him as 50-50 to make the Charlton game on February 11 prior to Tuesday’s win over Wigan.

Katongo got through the match with no issue but then pulled up in the warm down while completing a series of sprints.

Jadel Katongo is set for another spell on the sidelines. Photo: Joe Dent.

He had to be carried down the tunnel by a couple of Posh players. All of this took place while Ferguson was giving his post-match press conference.

Speaking in the moments after the incident, he said: “He’s had a problem with his hamstring but he recovered quicker than we thought.

He’d done everything, trained well and looked fresh. He’s come on today but he’s just done a sprint then and it looks like he’s pulled his hamstring.

“I can’t assess it but it doesn’t look good.”

Katongo missed 11 games in October and November with a hamstring issue and has just sat out the matches against Lincoln and Wigan with another hamstring injury.