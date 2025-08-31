Free-scoring Peterborough United Women deliver a five-star performance in Sutton Coldfield

Posh Women celebrate Evie Driscoll-King's goal in Sutton Coldfield. Photo Darren Wiles

Free-scoring Peterborough United Women continued on their merry way in National Midlands Division One.

A 5-1 Sunday success in Sutton Coldfield made it 3 wins out of 3, with 17 goals scored and just two conceded. Unsurprisingly with that sort of record Posh sit on top of the table, although Leafield Athletic and Boldmere St Michael, two teams who have already beaten last season’s runners-up Northampton Town also have a perfect record after 3 games.

Posh started in their customary fast fashion with Niamh Connor seeing a header well saved in the first minute, but they didn’t need to wait too much longer to take the lead as Evie Driscoll-King struck with a low drive following a set-piece.

Niamh Reynolds came close twice before Courtney Clarke blasted home direct from a long-range set-piece on 35 minutes and it was 3-0 soon afterwards when Jess Rousseau converted from close range.

Action from Posh Women (green) at Sutton Coldfield. Photo Darren Wiles

To their credit the hosts kept plugging away and Chloe Dann pulled a goal back before the break, but Posh dominated the second-half, while having to remain patient before the goals started to flow again.

Keir Perkins and Jess Stanford missed presentable chances before supersub Freya Andersen struck twice in the final 10 minutes. Andersen now has three goals coming off the bench in just two matches.

Posh are in League Cup action next Sunday when local rivals Cambridge United visit PIMS Park (2pm kick off). Posh lost their first group match in the competition, 2-0 at Norwich City.

Posh: Corry, Driscoll-King, Pitt, Connor, Osker, Brown (sub Stanford 9 mins), Clarke (sub Mears 63 mins), Reynolds (sub Bennett 85 mins), Wilshaw, Perkins (sub Curson 63 mins), Rousseau (sub Andersen 70 mins). Unused sub: Sharpe.